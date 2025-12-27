Kovai school warned over special class during leave, 150 students sent home

COIMBATORE: Defying the School Education Department’s order, many private schools and some aided schools in Coimbatore held special classes for Class 10 and 12 students on Friday.

Official sources say parents and students complained to the District Educational Officer (DEO) that private schools had forced students to attend special classes on Friday.

Complaints about the conduct of special classes have been received against more than 10 private schools located in and around Sulur, Mettupalayam, and nearby areas. Apart from matriculation schools, an aided school near Annur also conducted special classes for classes 10 and 12, instructing students to come to school in uniform. Students attended the classes on Wednesday and Friday.

After a complaint from a parent, education officials warned the school not to hold special classes on Friday. Around 150 students were sent home around 11.30 am after the classes were stopped. Officials launched an inquiry against the school management for conducting special classes, sources added.

R Ramkumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association, said that not only in Coimbatore but also in several other districts, many private schools have not complied with the School Education Department’s order banning special classes.

“Due to this, parents are unable to go to their native places, and students may face stress from attending classes during the vacation. Hence, officials should take stringent action against school managements,” he urged.

K Nandakumar, DEO for private schools told TNIE that on Friday, they had received complaints about private schools conducting special classes, which is against the department’s order.

“Schools have been instructed to cancel the special classes. We will monitor private schools, and if any are found violating the norms, their names will be conveyed to the top officers in Chennai for further action,” he said.