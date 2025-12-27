Madras HC seeks reply from ‘Parasakthi’ makers over allegations of plagiarism

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the producers and story writer of the movie, ‘Parasakthi’, scheduled for release on January 10, 2026, and directed them to reply to a petition accusing the moviemakers of having plagiarised the story. However, the court did not issue any interim injunction against the release of the movie — starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharva — as sought by the petitioner.

The petition has been filed by K V Rajendran alias Varun Rajendran, who stated that he had written a story under the title ‘Chemmozhi’, depicting the anti-Hindi agitation held in the state and registered it with the Tamil Film Writers Association in 2010. He stated that he had also shared the story with a few leading directors and producers.

Alleging his work has been plagiarised to create the story for ‘Parasakthi’, the petitioner said the film’s story writer Sudha Kongara “without an iota of remorse is trying to demonstrate as if the story and script are her own innovations and creations”.