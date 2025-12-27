Madras HC seeks reply from ‘Parasakthi’ makers over allegations of plagiarism

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the producers and story writer of the movie, ‘Parasakthi’, scheduled for release on January 10, 2026, and directed them to reply to a petition accusing the moviemakers of having plagiarised the story. However, the court did not issue any interim injunction against the release of the movie — starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan and Atharva — as sought by the petitioner.
The petition has been filed by K V Rajendran alias Varun Rajendran, who stated that he had written a story under the title ‘Chemmozhi’, depicting the anti-Hindi agitation held in the state and registered it with the Tamil Film Writers Association in 2010. He stated that he had also shared the story with a few leading directors and producers.
Alleging his work has been plagiarised to create the story for ‘Parasakthi’, the petitioner said the film’s story writer Sudha Kongara “without an iota of remorse is trying to demonstrate as if the story and script are her own innovations and creations”.
If the movie is allowed to be released, he would be put to irreparable pain, suffering and financial loss, the petitioner said, adding that his lifetime opportunity of being recognised as an original thinker and gates to success will be doomed forever. He sought the court to issue an interim injunction restraining Dawn Pictures from releasing the movie either by way of theatrical exhibition or digital exhibition through OTT platforms and a direction to the Tamil Film Writers Association to constitute a committee of experts to examine his story ‘Chemmozhi’ and the story and the script of ‘Parasakthi’.
Justice S M Subramaniam, before whom the petition came up for hearing on Friday, ordered notice to Sudha Kongara, the producers — Dawn Pictures — and the Tamil Film Writers Association to file their reply.
The judge also directed the Tamil Film Writers Association to hold an inquiry into the allegations and file a report on January 2, 2026, and accordingly adjourned the hearing.