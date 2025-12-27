Madurai corporation notifies 28 locations for animal lovers to feed stray dogs

MADURAI: With rising public concern over the growing stray dog population, the Madurai city corporation has identified around 28 designated feeding spots across the city where animal activists can feed street dogs in a regulated manner. Civic officials say the move is aimed at balancing animal welfare with public safety by discouraging random feeding on busy roads, near schools, and in residential streets, which often triggers complaints from residents.

According to the corporation, Madurai currently has an estimated 38,000 stray dogs, as recorded in its recent stray dog census. Officials argue that designated feeding points will help monitor dog movement, reduce aggression linked to irregular feeding, and support the ongoing Animal Birth Control (ABC) and anti-rabies vaccination programme.

Animal welfare groups and activists have welcomed the initiative with caution, saying the number of feeding spots is far too low for a city of Madurai’s size and stray dog population. They point out that 28 locations cannot adequately serve nearly 38,000 dogs spread across multiple zones and neighbourhoods.