MoS Nityanand Rai inaugurates three key smart city projects in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Three key infrastructure projects under the Smart City Mission -- focusing on strengthening power supply systems, providing affordable housing for vulnerable sections of society and improving sports infrastructure in Puducherry -- have been inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, marking a significant milestone in Puducherry’s urban development.
A modern mini stadium has been constructed at Anna Thidal, a historic playground spread over about 9,600 sq. metres and used for over a century by nearby schools and local residents. The ground earlier lacked basic amenities such as galleries, water supply and toilets.
Taken up at an initial estimate of Rs 12.19 crore under the Smart City Mission, the project was completed at a cost of Rs 17 crore. The facility includes galleries with seating for 4,500 spectators on the eastern and western sides, a two-sided gallery with seating for 500 spectators and a central stage on the southern side, parking space for 1,500 two-wheelers beneath the galleries, along with an administrative office, dormitory, multipurpose hall, toilets, and full water, drainage and electrical facilities.
The stadium will benefit students of Thiruvalluvar School, Ecole Anglaise, Thiru V. Ka. School, Jayarani School and other nearby institutions, besides the general public.
As part of power infrastructure upgradation, 26 oil-type distribution transformers have been replaced with compact substations featuring dry-type distribution transformers and SCADA-controllable ring main units. These installations are maintenance-free.
Additionally, 19 km of overhead power lines in coastal areas have been replaced with 11 kV high-tension underground cables and associated equipment. Officials said that power supply disruptions during cyclones and heavy rains can be eliminated by this project. The total cost of the project is Rs 28.20 crore.
Under the Smart City Mission’s housing sector, 220 tenements have been constructed for economically weaker section (EWS) families at Chinnayapuram. The project replaces old and dilapidated tenements previously occupied by sanitation workers of the Puducherry Municipality.
The new housing complex consists of 220 tenements across six blocks, equipped with essential infrastructure such as internal roads, water supply, drainage, sewage connections, lifts and electricity. The project has been completed and the tenements are ready to be allotted to beneficieries.