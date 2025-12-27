MoS Nityanand Rai inaugurates three key smart city projects in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Three key infrastructure projects under the Smart City Mission -- focusing on strengthening power supply systems, providing affordable housing for vulnerable sections of society and improving sports infrastructure in Puducherry -- have been inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, marking a significant milestone in Puducherry’s urban development.

A modern mini stadium has been constructed at Anna Thidal, a historic playground spread over about 9,600 sq. metres and used for over a century by nearby schools and local residents. The ground earlier lacked basic amenities such as galleries, water supply and toilets.

Taken up at an initial estimate of Rs 12.19 crore under the Smart City Mission, the project was completed at a cost of Rs 17 crore. The facility includes galleries with seating for 4,500 spectators on the eastern and western sides, a two-sided gallery with seating for 500 spectators and a central stage on the southern side, parking space for 1,500 two-wheelers beneath the galleries, along with an administrative office, dormitory, multipurpose hall, toilets, and full water, drainage and electrical facilities.