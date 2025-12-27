Notice issued to dargah on plea over Kandoori atop Thiruparankundram

However, the dargah members have circulated pamphlets and put up posters that they were going to celebrate Kandoori and Santhanakoodu festival in the dargah from December 21 to January 6, he alleged. Though the permission for the Santhanakoodu festival was granted based on a peace committee meeting held on December 18, the proceedings did not mention anything about the Kandoori festival, he claimed.

The authorities have violated the court’s order by granting permission to the celebrations without prohibiting the performance of Kandoori on the hill, he alleged, adding that by failing to raise objections, the temple management is also siding with the ruling party and engaging in vote-bank politics. Apprehending that animal sacrifice is going to be performed on the hill during the celebrations, he sought an interim injunction against the same.

Justice M Jothiraman refused to order an interim injunction and told the dargah’s managing trustee to file a counter affidavit at the next hearing on January 2.