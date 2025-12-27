Only Aadhaar-verified users can book rly tickets on 1st day of advance reservation

CHENNAI: Nearly six months after making Aadhaar verification mandatory for booking tatkal e-tickets, the Indian Railways has also made that mandate a prerequisite for booking general reservation tickets on the first day of the advance reservation period through the IRCTC portal. The new rule, which comes into effect on January 12, has been introduced to ensure that advanced bookings are done only by genuine passengers.

However, passengers booking paper tickets at reservation counters can continue to do so as usual by submitting the reservation form along with any valid identity document.

According to an order issued by the Railway Board, passengers who have not completed Aadhaar verification on the IRCTC portal will not be allowed to book tickets on the opening day of reservations, which begins 60 days before the scheduled departure of a train. The booking window opens at 8 am.

The notification further stated that from December 29, only Aadhaar-validated users will be permitted to book tickets between 8 am and noon. This restriction will be extended from 8 am to 4 pm, starting January 5. From January 12, ticket bookings from 8 am to midnight will be available exclusively to Aadhaar-validated users. The Railway Board, in its December 18 order, said the expansion of Aadhaar verification for general class reservations aims to ensure that tickets are purchased only by genuine passengers.

Official sources justified the move, noting that tickets on high-demand routes continue to sell out within minutes of the booking window opening at 8 am. “On popular routes such as Chennai-Howrah, Chennai-New Delhi, Chennai-Jaipur/Jodhpur, Chennai-Mangaluru, and others, tickets are quickly exhausted,” an official said.