Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: Moment of pride amid grief for Coimbatore girl’s parents

COIMBATORE: The parents of nine-year-old Vyoma Priya, who was electrocuted to death in an attempt to save a six-year-old boy’s life at a park in Coimbatore on May 23, 2024, received the country’s highest civilian honour for children — Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar — on Friday conferred posthumously on the girl for excellence in bravery.

Vyoma’s mother, Archana Sivaramakrishnan, father T Balachandar, and her elder sister Vasutha Priya participated in the award ceremony held in New Delhi, where the parents received the award on behalf of their daughter from President Droupadi Murmu. Among the 20 awardees under seven categories, two were posthumous recipients of the award, including Vyoma and an 11-year-old Kamlesh Kumar from Bihar.

Vyoma’s parents, who experienced a gamut of emotions from pride to grief as the bravery of their deceased daughter was being honoured, thanked the government for the recognition, but stressed the need to devise regulations for the safety of children using parks.

In April 2024, a metal slider was installed at a park inside an apartment owned by the Army Welfare Housing Organisation called Raman Vihar on Thudiyalur Road in Saravanampatti in Coimbatore. Sources said the play equipment was installed without taking into consideration the underground electricity cable passing beneath the slide. On May 23, 2024, when the light was switched on at the park, electricity was passing through the metal slide, resulting in the electrocution of six-year-old Jiyanash Reddy. Vyoma, who was nearby, attempted to save the boy.