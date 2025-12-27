Provide data from all automatic rain gauges in Nellai and Tenkasi: Farmers

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Farmers and residents of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have urged the respective district administrations to regularly release rainfall data for all areas where Automatic Rain Gauges (ARGs) have been installed, insisting that citizens have a “right” to know how much rainfall their localities have received.

At present, three taluks in Tenkasi district — Alangulam, Veerakeralampudur, and Thiruvengadam — do not have Standard (manual) Rain Gauges (SRGs). Of the 10 existing SRGs in the district, five have been installed inside dams, resulting in the absence of locality-specific rainfall information for several areas.

Residents said people in the three taluks remain uninformed about the rainfall they receive. Similarly, in Tirunelveli district, people in Manur taluk are unable to know the actual rainfall recorded in their area, while nine of the 18 SRGs in the district have been installed in Ambasamudram taluk alone.

On the other hand, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have 47 and 36 ARGs, respectively. However, farmers alleged that the data collected through these gauges is not being shared publicly.

T Sankaralingam, a farmer from Alangulam in Tenkasi district, said the farming community must be provided with rainfall data, as it would help them compare rainfall levels across the district, identify shortages, and create momentum among the public and officials on crop loss assessment.