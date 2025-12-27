Puducherry Home Minister urges Centre to fast-track pending police modernisation proposals
PUDUCHERRY: In a bid to strengthen the security framework of the Union Territory, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam has urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to expedite clearance of key police modernisation, welfare and manpower proposals pending with the Centre.
In a Demi-Official (D.O.) memorandum submitted to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai during his visit to Puducherry, the Home Minister said the UT’s rapid urban expansion and evolving security challenges call for a technologically advanced and adequately staffed police force.
Modernisation and equipment
The Minister sought the early release of Rs 202 lakh under the ASUMP scheme for procuring a four-lane firing simulator and specialised prison vans. He also requested early approval of a Rs 97.15 lakh proposal submitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for high-tech equipment such as night-vision drones, narcotics detectors and spy cameras to effectively curb drug-related crimes.
Manpower strengthening
Highlighting a major promotion bottleneck in the police department, the Home Minister urged the MHA to approve the creation of 88 Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posts. The restructuring is aimed at filling over 100 Sub-Inspector vacancies that remain unfilled due to the absence of sufficient feeder cadre personnel.
Expansion of police force
The Home Minister also pressed for the early sanction of the Second India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), which would add 1,007 new posts to the Puducherry Police. He said the proposed battalion would significantly enhance internal security while generating employment opportunities for local youth.
Presidential Colour for Puducherry Police
The Minister further followed up on the pending proposal to confer the prestigious ‘Presidential Colour’ on the Puducherry Police, in recognition of the force’s long-standing and exemplary service.
Commitment to public safety
Stressing the need to equip the police with the latest technology to address emerging challenges, the Home Minister expressed confidence that the Centre would provide the necessary impetus to these proposals to ensure the safety of residents and tourists.
The Puducherry Police Department, he said, is fully prepared to initiate procurement and recruitment processes immediately upon receiving statutory approvals from the Ministry of Home Affairs.