Puducherry Home Minister urges Centre to fast-track pending police modernisation proposals

PUDUCHERRY: In a bid to strengthen the security framework of the Union Territory, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam has urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to expedite clearance of key police modernisation, welfare and manpower proposals pending with the Centre.

In a Demi-Official (D.O.) memorandum submitted to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai during his visit to Puducherry, the Home Minister said the UT’s rapid urban expansion and evolving security challenges call for a technologically advanced and adequately staffed police force.

Modernisation and equipment

The Minister sought the early release of Rs 202 lakh under the ASUMP scheme for procuring a four-lane firing simulator and specialised prison vans. He also requested early approval of a Rs 97.15 lakh proposal submitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for high-tech equipment such as night-vision drones, narcotics detectors and spy cameras to effectively curb drug-related crimes.

Manpower strengthening

Highlighting a major promotion bottleneck in the police department, the Home Minister urged the MHA to approve the creation of 88 Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posts. The restructuring is aimed at filling over 100 Sub-Inspector vacancies that remain unfilled due to the absence of sufficient feeder cadre personnel.