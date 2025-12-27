Ranipet leather factory worker found dead, kin stage protest

RANIPET: A worker was found dead allegedly outside a private leather factory in Ranipet’s Melvisharam area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Raja (54), a resident of Kathiyavadi Koot Road area.

According to sources, Raja had gone to work on Friday morning after being called for duty. However, within just a few hours of reporting to work, the factory management informed Raja’s family that he had died. Relatives alleged that the management then placed Raja’s body outside the factory, locked the premises and left without informing them.

Raja’s family members and relatives staged a road blockade in front of the factory claiming that there was mystery in his death.

Alleging that Raja died under suspicious circumstances, they demanded the authorities conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether he died due to exposure to any poisonous gas inside the factory and take appropriate action.