Secondary grade teachers stage statewide protest over pay parity in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Thousands of secondary grade teachers, who staged statewide protests on Friday demanding equal pay for equal work, were detained by the police, with around 2,000 protesters allegedly held across 13 wedding halls in Chennai.

The protest, organised by the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SSTA), witnessed hundreds gathering at different venues, particularly the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Education Complex, in Chennai.

According to the teachers’ association, many secondary grade teachers presently receive a monthly salary of Rs 20,600, which they claimed is among the lowest in the country for the category. More than 20,000 teachers across the state are affected by the pay anomaly, they said.

The teachers said that the DMK, in its election manifesto, had promised to address the long-standing pay disparity among secondary grade teachers by fixing salaries based on their date of appointment. However, the assurance is yet to be fulfilled, they said.