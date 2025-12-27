Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore faces uproar over scarce parking space

COIMBATORE: The recently inaugurated Semmozhi Poonga at Gandhipuram, touted as a new green and recreational space for Coimbatore residents, is facing uproar due to a severe lack of parking facilities. Inconvenience and traffic chaos have prompted motorists, social activists and visitors to question the planning and preparedness of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

Over the past few weeks, visitors have repeatedly raised concerns over the absence of adequate parking space within or near the premises. The issue came to a head last weekend, when a large number of vehicles were found parked illegally on the Gandhipuram flyover along Dr Nanjappa Road. This not only violated traffic norms but also disrupted the free flow of vehicles, causing congestion and safety concerns during peak hours.

Activists point out that the problem could have been avoided. Initially, the CCMC had proposed setting up a Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility as part of the Semmozhi Poonga project. However, the plan was later shelved, a decision that many now describe as a 'disastrous one'. With the park attracting thousands of visitors daily, the absence of a structured parking system has left motorists with little choice but to park on roadsides and flyovers.