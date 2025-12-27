Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore faces uproar over scarce parking space

COIMBATORE: The recently inaugurated Semmozhi Poonga at Gandhipuram, touted as a new green and recreational space for Coimbatore residents, is facing uproar due to a severe lack of parking facilities. Inconvenience and traffic chaos have prompted motorists, social activists and visitors to question the planning and preparedness of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.
Over the past few weeks, visitors have repeatedly raised concerns over the absence of adequate parking space within or near the premises. The issue came to a head last weekend, when a large number of vehicles were found parked illegally on the Gandhipuram flyover along Dr Nanjappa Road. This not only violated traffic norms but also disrupted the free flow of vehicles, causing congestion and safety concerns during peak hours.
Activists point out that the problem could have been avoided. Initially, the CCMC had proposed setting up a Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility as part of the Semmozhi Poonga project. However, the plan was later shelved, a decision that many now describe as a 'disastrous one'. With the park attracting thousands of visitors daily, the absence of a structured parking system has left motorists with little choice but to park on roadsides and flyovers.
"This was entirely predictable," said S Raghu, a local from the area. "When you open a major public space in a busy commercial hub like Gandhipuram, parking cannot be an afterthought. Dropping the MLCP plan has directly affected both visitors and daily commuters."
Shop owners and residents in the surroundings have also expressed frustration, noting that illegal parking has narrowed roads and increased the risk of accidents. Traffic police personnel have been forced to intervene frequently to manage the situation, diverting resources from other critical areas.
Responding to the criticism, CCMC officials acknowledged the problem and said efforts are under way to find a practical solution. "We are studying various options to address the parking issue and ensure convenience for visitors without affecting traffic movement," an official said.
Despite TNIE's efforts, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran was unavailable for comment.