Sengottaiyan did not invite me to join TVK, says TTV Dhinakaran

MADURAI: AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran on Friday refuted TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan’s claim that he was speaking to AMMK regarding an alliance.

Addressing reporters after an AMMK functionaries’ meeting, he said, “Sengottaiyan joined TVK after he was expelled from the AIADMK. He did not call me. We speak as usual. All this is being created in media debates. Any political developments in the state were often linked to me unnecessarily. I have not influenced Sengottaiyan’s decision to join TVK or O Panneerselvam’s decision.”

Questioning the status of seat-sharing talks in the DMK-led alliance, Dhinakaran said any new alliance must be finalised only after clarity on the number of seats. Rejecting speculation about pressure from Delhi, Dhinakaran said visits made out of courtesy or friendship were being misrepresented. “No one can force an alliance. Saying we will decide based on Shah’s greetings is foolish.