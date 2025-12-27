Three express trains get additional stoppages: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced additional stoppages for three express trains and a revised departure time for Yercaud Express, following approval from the Railway Board. The changes will come into effect from January 1.

The Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express will be given a one-minute temporary stoppage at Morappur station on an experimental basis. The train will halt at Morappur at 7.04 pm while running from Chennai and at 5.29 am when operating from Thiruvananthapuram. The Tirupati-Rameswaram tri-weekly Express will have an additional stoppage at Polur, effective January 1 for services from Tirupati and January 2 for services from Rameswaram. The train will stop at Polur at 5.11 am while heading towards Tirupati from Rameswaram and at 3.07 pm while running from Tirupati to Rameswaram, according to a press release.

The Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Express will also be provided with an additional stoppage at Sirkazhi. The train will halt at 2.44 am while running from Tambaram to Nagercoil and at 12.07 am on its return journey. To benefit passengers from Erode, the Erode-Chennai Central Yercaud Express will depart from Erode at 9.45 pm instead of 9 pm from January 1 onwards. The train will arrive in Chennai at 4.25 am, instead of 3.40 am.