TN Health Minister hands over permanent job orders to 169 contract nurses

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday handed over permanent job appointment orders to 169 nurses hired on a contract basis, and issued transfer orders to 31 employees working under the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services. Also, the minister released the seniority list for 15,645 nurses — 21 years after it was last released in 2004.

Subramanian said the government’s priority will be the appointing of nurses recruited through the Medical Recruitment Services Board (MRB) to permanent posts. He said the jobs of 1,000 nurses would soon be regularised, following the strong demand for the same for nearly 8,000 nurses. The 169 posts identified as vacant have been filled, he said, adding that 400 belonging to posts such as Nurse Superintendent grade-II and Nursing Tutor have been promoted. Nearly 1,000 new posts have been created for the newly constructed intensive care units across the state.

Soon, 831 more contract nurses would be given permanent orders, the minister said. Besides, 15 medical record technicians, 10 junior assistants, and six typists have also been given appointment orders in a transparent manner today, he said. Further, he added that the time window has been extended to include 4,000 more nurses to the seniority list.