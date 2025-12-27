Two killed while digging well at Kotagiri

COIMBATORE: Two men who were engaged in digging a well at Kotagiri in Nilgiris were killed due to soil collapse on Friday.

The deceased were S Selvam (50) and M Sathish (45), both from Gundada near Kotagiri. The accident occurred on a private plot where a person named Devadoss from Thoothukudi was establishing a cottage for renting. While removing soil from the partially dug at around 30-foot depth, a side of the well caved in, burying the duo. Other workers on the site alerted the locals who then informed the fire and rescue services personnel as well as the police, said police sources.

The rescue team retrieved the bodies after an hour-long effort. The bodies were sent to Kotagiri Government Hospital for postmortem, police added.