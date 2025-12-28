17th century iron sword missing from fort museum in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: Police have begun a probe with three special teams after a 17th-century iron sword went missing since Thursday from the museum housed inside the Tharangambadi Danish Fort in Mayiladuthurai. A case was registered at the Poraiyar police station based on a complaint from Dinesh Kumar, a junior grade worker at the State Department of Archaeology.

The museum contains artefacts of historical and archaeological value, including two iron swords from the 17th century. Sources said the museum was closed on Wednesday evening, and when it was reopened on Thursday morning, one sword kept inside a glass display case was found missing. Police said the fort is currently undergoing renovation work and that CCTV cameras installed on the premises were not operational at the time of the theft.