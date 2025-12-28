Athikadavu project: Waterbodies that received insufficient water to get priority next monsoon

TIRUPPUR: The Water Resources Department has announced that waterbodies under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project that did not receive sufficient water this year will be given adequate priority during the next monsoon.

The allocation of 1.5 tmcft of water for the project has already been drawn from the Bhavani River and supplied to the waterbodies, the officials said.

Farmers have been complaining that there was inadequate water supply to many waterbodies in many parts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts.

The Athikadavu-Avinashi project came into operation on August 17, 2024. About 1,045 water bodies have been connected under this project. It has been more than a year since the project was launched. However, many farmers who should benefit from the project had alleged that there is not enough water supply to many waterbodies.

S Appusamy, Pongupalayam Union Chairman of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, said, "Many waterbodies in various villages in the northern part of Tiruppur district are not receiving adequate water supply. Some waterbodies have water to only 10% of their capacity. Due to this drought continues even after the Athikadavu-Avinashi project became operational. Similarly, there is insufficient water supply to the waterbodies in many parts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts. There should be a proper solution."