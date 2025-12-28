Athikadavu project: Waterbodies that received insufficient water to get priority next monsoon

TIRUPPUR: The Water Resources Department has announced that waterbodies under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project that did not receive sufficient water this year will be given adequate priority during the next monsoon.
The allocation of 1.5 tmcft of water for the project has already been drawn from the Bhavani River and supplied to the waterbodies, the officials said.
Farmers have been complaining that there was inadequate water supply to many waterbodies in many parts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts.
The Athikadavu-Avinashi project came into operation on August 17, 2024. About 1,045 water bodies have been connected under this project. It has been more than a year since the project was launched. However, many farmers who should benefit from the project had alleged that there is not enough water supply to many waterbodies.
S Appusamy, Pongupalayam Union Chairman of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, said, "Many waterbodies in various villages in the northern part of Tiruppur district are not receiving adequate water supply. Some waterbodies have water to only 10% of their capacity. Due to this drought continues even after the Athikadavu-Avinashi project became operational. Similarly, there is insufficient water supply to the waterbodies in many parts of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts. There should be a proper solution."
A senior WRD official for the Athikadavu-Avinashi project said, "The water allocation for the project is only 1.5 tmcft from the surplus water of the Bhavani River. This year, the monsoon started earlier in June. So the surplus water was drawn from the river in advance and distributed to the waterbodies. Further, water has been successfully provided to about 95% of the waterbodies under the project. However, due to pipe damage, blockages, and malfunctions of the equipment of the Outlet Management System (OMS) in the waterbodies, adequate water supply could not be provided to about 5% of the waterbodies. Next year, the focus will be on those waterbodies in water sharing."
The official also confirmed there is no possibility of supply to the waterbodies for a few months as the supply for this year has ended.
"We are confident that sufficient surplus water will be available from the river for the project in the next FY. Because surplus water has been available for the past three years," he added.