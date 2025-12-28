BJP backers panning NDA, while even DMK detractors are lauding us: CM Stalin

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that despite the union government throwing a spanner in Tamil Nadu’s works and posing a string of challenges for TN, the state under the DMK government’s rule has come through these with flying colours.

“Despite the challenges posed by the centre such as GST injustice, denial of rightful funds, interference by the governor, and also betrayal by political opponents in the state, Tamil Nadu has progressed. This is the Dravidian model,” said Stalin. The CM was speaking after distributing welfare assistance in Tiruvannamalai’s Malappambadi.

He said the DMK regime is working for the overall development of TN which includes each and every district and every family. The Dravidian model of governance and growth across sectors speaks volumes about the state overcoming the string of challenges.

Stalin said that even people who never supported the DMK earlier are now openly praising the party’s governance, reforms in education sector and welfare schemes.

“In contrast, failures of the union (NDA) government including economic decline, air pollution in Delhi, and collapsing infrastructure are being criticised even by their own supporters,” he said, adding that the DMK government too gets criticisms, but it corrects its mistakes when the criticisms are fair.