Centre committed to Puducherry's development: Union minister Nityanand Rai

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday stressed that the central government would never back down from Puducherry’s development, adding that the union territory has been witnessing good governance with the joint efforts of the centre and the UT government.

Rai inaugurated 220 apartments built at Rs 19 crore for the economically weaker sections under the Smart City Project at Chinnaiyapuram and 26 power substations, high-voltage underground cables, and related works, executed at a cost of Rs 28.2 crore. The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047 has been guiding the centre’s initiatives and that the government is working in line with Swami Vivekananda’s vision of a poverty-free India.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy highlighted the centre's financial support in helping his government fulfil its promises, citing the extension of pension to elderly persons, widows, and persons with disabilities, alleging that the previous regime failed to implement welfare schemes.

Highlighting housing initiatives, the CM said apartments are being provided to the homeless, stone houses are being constructed under the Kamaraj Housing Scheme, and financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for general beneficiaries and Rs 7 lakh for Scheduled Castes is being extended for house construction. He announced that the first instalment for house construction would soon be released to 1,700 beneficiaries.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan presided over the event. Assembly Speaker R Selvam, ministers A Namachivayam and K Lakshminarayanan, MP Selvaganapathy, several MLAs, senior officials, and BJP state president S Ramalingam, among others, were present.