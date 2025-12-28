Class I & II employees can also vote to choose negotiating union: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that Class I and II employees of a firm are also entitled to cast their votes in an election held for recognising the employees union for the purpose of conducting negotiations with the management on labour issues including wage revision. In such elections, the union which secures 51% and above votes is recognised for holding negotiations in its representative capacity.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the ruling in a case filed by the AIADMK-affiliated Tamil Nadu Nugarporul Vaniga Kazhaga Anna Thozhir Sangam seeking to quash the election notification issued for choosing the union recognised for holding negotiations on labour issues and wage revision with the management.

The petitioner-union raised certain allegations against inclusion of Class I and II employees in the electoral rolls, permitting seasonal workers to cast votes and lack of adequate time in the election to choose the recognised union for workers attached to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).

Referring to the provisions of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the judge said that from the proviso, it can be seen that for the purposes of Chapter III which is inclusive of the provision to recognise the trade union, all the persons employed are to be taken into account.