CM Stalin inaugurates agricultural expo, announces six projects in Thiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the exhibition stalls and seminar sessions at the two-day "Agricultural Exhibition and Seminar – 2025" and announced six new projects in Tiruvannamalai, including a Rs 12-crore SIDCO industrial unit in Endal village in Cheyyar taluk.

A total of Rs 9.43-crore worth welfare assistance was distributed to 518 farmers at the agricultural exhibition, organised by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, opposite to the Government Higher Secondary School on Thirukovilur Road at Tiruvannamalai. At the inaugural event, Stalin said that three agricultural expos in total have been organised this year in Erode, Chennai and now in Tiruvannamalai.

The chief minister visited the exhibition organised by various departments and inaugurated the agricultural seminar for the benefit of farmers. The exhibition in Tiruvannamalai aims to disseminate comprehensive information on modern agricultural technologies, agricultural machinery and implements, high-yielding and climate-resilient crop varieties, traditional crop varieties, post-harvest management techniques, value addition and marketing techniques, organic and natural farming, food processing, livestock and fisheries technologies and export-related awareness. More than 250 indoor and outdoor exhibition stalls have been set up at the expo.