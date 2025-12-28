I gave up cinema to stand up for fans who offered me everything: Vijay

CHENNAI: At the much-awaited audio launch event of his movie 'Jana Nayagan' in Malaysia, actor-politician Vijay has said he decided to "give up cinema" to "stand up" for his fans who offered him everything, including a 'kottai' (fort).

In Tamil Nadu, the word 'Kottai' (meaning fort) symbolises someone's bastion as well as Fort St George, a British-built fortress, that houses the state’s legislative Assembly, Secretariat and Chief Minister’s office since independence.

"When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself," the actor said.

The audio launch was organised at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 27, drawing nearly 1 lakh fans and entering the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event. Malaysia is home world's largest Tamil diaspora after Sri Lanka.

Thanking Malaysian fans particularly, Vijay said, “If you want to succeed in life, you may not need friends, but you need a strong enemy. Only when there's a strong enemy, you become stronger. So, in 2026, history will repeat. Let us be ready to welcome it for the people. Thank you, Malaysia."

Billed as 'Thalapathy Thiruvizha', the five-to-six-hour extravaganza marked Vijay's cinematic farewell before his political innings.