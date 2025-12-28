Madras HC upholds life sentence for mom, partner for sexual assault against child

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has observed that when a mother falters on the sacred responsibility of ensuring safety of her children, “it strikes at the very foundation of the family and society”.

The observation was made while dismissing an appeal filed by a woman and her live-in partner, who were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Coimbatore court in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The woman was punished for abetment and failure to report the offence, while her live-in partner was punished for perpetrating penetrative sexual assault on her minor child repeatedly.

A division bench of justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman, in a recent order, said, “A mother’s paramount duty is to ensure the safety, emotional wellbeing, and moral upbringing of her children. When such a sacred responsibility is let down, it strikes at the very foundation of the family and society.”

Both the mother and her paramour are from Coimbatore.