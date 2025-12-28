Namakkal poultry farms on high alert amid bird flu outbreak in Kerala

NAMAKKAL: Following reports of avian influenza (bird flu) outbreaks in the neighbouring state of Kerala, poultry farms in Namakkal district — among the country’s largest egg-producing hubs — have intensified biosecurity and preventive measures to ensure that the disease does not spread into Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu authorities have intensified inter-state surveillance, increasing inspections of poultry transport vehicles and monitoring bird health, with a special focus on Namakkal despite it not sharing a border with Kerala, owing to the district’s high concentration of poultry farms.
Namakkal district alone accounts for around 1,500 poultry farms, producing and supplying eggs to several states and overseas markets.
Saravanakumar N K, a poultry farm owner from Namakkal, said that additional safety protocols have been put in place as a preventive step. “After the avian flu outbreak in Kerala, we have intensified our precautionary measures. Generally, bird flu does not pose a major threat in the Namakkal zone as poultry here is reared in a controlled environment. Cleaning is carried out regularly, and formalin — a chemical disinfectant used to kill disease causing microorganisms — is frequently sprayed to maintain hygiene,” he said.
He said that vehicles transporting poultry feed and eggs are now being thoroughly disinfected before entering farm premises. “Vehicles coming from Kerala are being handled with extreme caution and are completely disinfected before they are allowed near any poultry farm,” he added.
Another poultry farm owner said that preventive vaccination and hygiene played a crucial role in keeping farms safe. “We administer preventive vaccines to the birds and maintain strict cleanliness, as unhygienic conditions such as waste accumulation, damp litter and contaminated feed can lead to infections. Even the feed provided to the birds is carefully analysed before use,” he said.
Valsan Parameswaran, secretary of the All India Poultry Product Exporters Association, said that the industry was taking all possible measures to ensure that the bird flu outbreak in Kerala does not affect the Namakkal zone. “On an average, more than 50 lakh eggs are exported daily from Namakkal. Export-oriented farms must adhere to strict safety and biosecurity standards, and these norms are followed throughout the year,” he said.
He added that hens are reared under mandated biosecurity conditions and that samples are tested once every 21 days to ensure bird health. “Given the heavy concentration of poultry farms in Namakkal, even a minor outbreak could lead to large-scale culling. Even the water supplied to farms is treated to eliminate disease-causing agents, and vaccines are administered strictly as per guidelines. Entry into farms is also restricted,” he said.
A senior official from the animal husbandry department said, “Surveillance has been increased at inter-state check posts and inspections of poultry transport vehicles are being carried out. Although Namakkal does not share a border with Kerala, monitoring has been intensified due to the district’s importance in poultry production,” the official said.
The official added that awareness camps would be conducted for poultry farmers and workers, and that routine surveillance checks have been increased in frequency to ensure early detection and prevention of any potential outbreak.