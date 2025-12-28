Namakkal poultry farms on high alert amid bird flu outbreak in Kerala

NAMAKKAL: Following reports of avian influenza (bird flu) outbreaks in the neighbouring state of Kerala, poultry farms in Namakkal district — among the country’s largest egg-producing hubs — have intensified biosecurity and preventive measures to ensure that the disease does not spread into Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu authorities have intensified inter-state surveillance, increasing inspections of poultry transport vehicles and monitoring bird health, with a special focus on Namakkal despite it not sharing a border with Kerala, owing to the district’s high concentration of poultry farms.

Namakkal district alone accounts for around 1,500 poultry farms, producing and supplying eggs to several states and overseas markets.

Saravanakumar N K, a poultry farm owner from Namakkal, said that additional safety protocols have been put in place as a preventive step. “After the avian flu outbreak in Kerala, we have intensified our precautionary measures. Generally, bird flu does not pose a major threat in the Namakkal zone as poultry here is reared in a controlled environment. Cleaning is carried out regularly, and formalin — a chemical disinfectant used to kill disease causing microorganisms — is frequently sprayed to maintain hygiene,” he said.