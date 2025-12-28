Tamil Nadu

‘Power sharing with DMK must to fulfil poll promises’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai said protecting minorities is the duty of the Indian government, whether they are Hindus, Christians, Muslims, or linguistic minorities.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president and Sriperumbudur MLA K Selvaperunthagai.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday endorsed the views of Congress state in-charge and Assembly seat-sharing panel chairman Girish Chodankar that sharing of power is essential to strengthen the Congress party. He further said that fair power-sharing in the next state government is also essential to fulfil promises made to people.

Addressing reporters at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, Selvaperunthagai urged the centre to assure that incidents of violence against minorities would not occur in the future. He said protecting minorities is the duty of the Indian government, whether they are Hindus, Christians, Muslims or linguistic minorities.

He also raised concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that in parts of Chennai, including Madipakkam, voters who were alive were wrongly marked as dead. He urged the election commission to ensure that all eligible voters are included.

Explaining why the Congress wants to finalise the alliance with the DMK well in advance, Selvaperunthagai cited the delay in the selection of candidates for the Bihar and Maharashtra Assembly elections. He said delayed seat-sharing talks often affect candidate selection. Supporting Girish Chodankar’s views, he said early completion of talks would help better planning for campaigns and visits by leaders.

