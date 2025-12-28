Ready for direct public debate, EPS responds to Stalin’s ‘open challenge’

CHENNAI: The war of words between the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK continued on Saturday, following Chief Minister M K Stalin’s statement challenging former CM and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to a debate during a government function in Kallakurichi on Friday.

Responding to Stalin’s remarks, Palaniswami questioned the DMK government’s performance and reiterated the achievements of the previous AIADMK regime. In a post on X, he said Kallakurichi district was formed during the AIADMK rule and that the government medical college in the district was also established when his party was in power.

He stated that he was ready for a direct public debate and said his “open challenge” to the CM still stands.

Accusing the DMK of merely inaugurating and rebranding AIADMK-era projects, Palaniswami alleged that law and order in the state has deteriorated under the present government, and claimed that women’s safety had been affected. He also referred to protests by teachers, nurses, government employees and persons with disabilities and alleged widespread discontent.

Reacting to Palaniswami’s remarks, Minister for Natural Resources S Regupathy said that while Kallakurichi district was created earlier, the foundation stone for a permanent collectorate building was laid only in September 2024, after the DMK came to power.

Regupathy also rejected allegations of rebranding, pointing out that similar practices were followed during the previous regime as well.