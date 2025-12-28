Repeated hoax bomb threats keep Coimbatore collectorate staff on edge

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city went through an odd situation on the law and order front in the just-ending year as approximately 40 hoax bomb threats were received. The police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad had a tough time as they were called in to search and sanitise the premises of educational institutions and government offices with the Coimbatore District Collectorate alone targeted 22 times.

The police along with the ATS has been investigating the origin of these hoax threats, though with no breakthrough.

"Previously, when such a threat was received, it was taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. But now, with fake threats arriving almost daily, it has lost its significance and is becoming routine," said police personnel attached to the K9 Dog squad of the city police.

City police say the Collectorate staff have been under stress following repeated mails threatening bomb explosions.

The staff say even though they are hoax threats, the very mention of a 'bomb threat' creates fear. "Every time the police conduct a search, there is tension and anxiety among the staff that something untoward might happen," employees said.

They express distress over whether there will ever be an end to this and strongly urge the police to quickly apprehend the responsible individuals.