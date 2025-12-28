Tamil Nadu govt fixes uniform tax for property name transfer in urban local bodies

CHENNAI: The state government has standardised property tax name-transfer charges across municipal corporations and municipalities by fixing a uniform name-transfer fee – Rs 500 for residential property and Rs 1,000 for non-residential one, with immediate effect.

A circular has been issued in this regard from the director of municipal administration. The charges were earlier notified through a special government gazette issued on December 16.

The circular states that no name-transfer fee is to be collected for water or sewerage assessment numbers, a practice that had persisted in several municipalities despite the absence of statutory backing. Instead, water supply and underground sewerage connection numbers linked to a property must be transferred automatically to the new owner’s name at the time of property tax mutation, using the same application.

Municipal corporations and municipalities have been directed to place the revised fee structure before their respective councils for record and implement it with immediate effect. Sources said that this will help eliminate ad-hoc levies and procedural delays that have long frustrated property owners.