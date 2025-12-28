Thiruparankundram Karthigai deepam row turns into four-pillar battle

History of attempts

The first recorded attempt to light the Karthigai deepam on the hilltop is said to have been made as early as in 1862. This finds a mention in the judgment pronounced by the subordinate Judge of Madura, PG Rama Ayyar, on August 25, 1923, in the civil suit filed by the Thiruparankundram temple devasthanam in 1920, seeking declaration of title and possession of the hill.

Another reference to these attempts could be found in the judgment passed in a suit filed by devasthanam in 1975, which was later set aside in 1980. The then huqdars (those who manage the affairs of the mosque), in a written reply in the suit, had said, “Before the suit in O.S.4/20 (1920 suit), both in 1862 and 1912, the Hindus claimed a right to have a – (word unclear) light on the western side of the top of the hill on a pillar which was used by the defendants (huqdars of mosque) during the festival occasions and it was successfully resisted by the defendants.” However, we are unsure whether the pillar mentioned by the huqdars is the ‘deepathoon’.

1920 civil suit

Though the 1920 suit was not about the Karthigai deepam festival per se, the suit judgment plays a vital role in understanding the present issue, particularly for answering the question whether the ‘deepathoon’ belonged to the dargah or the temple.

The cause of action for the suit is said to be a mandapam built by the Mohammedans in Nellithope in 1915. In addition to the title and possession of the hill, the devasthanam had also sought demolition of the mandapam and recovery of the mandapam site, Nellithope and other portions which were not in its possession. The judge noted that the devasthanam conceded the huqdars’ title to the mosque and the right to go to the mosque, but disputed their claim to the rest of the hill.