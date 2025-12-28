TIDCO floats tender to set up Semiconductor chip building and testing centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has floated a tender to establish a Centre of Excellence for Semiconductor Design and Testing Infrastructure Development which will support the full product lifecycle — from design and validation to pilot manufacturing.

According to sources, the centre will serve as a state-of-the-art facility supporting industries in semiconductor design, prototyping and testing. The initiative will act as a bridge between academia, start-ups and established manufacturers with emphasis on supporting medium, small and micro enterprises and early stage ventures that typically lack access to capital-intensive testing and fabrication infrastructure.

The centre will be housed in a for-profit special purpose vehicle (SPV) structured as a joint venture between TIDCO and the selected private proposer. TIDCO has offered grant support of up to 40% of the project cost, capped at Rs 75 crore, excluding land costs.

Grant disbursements will be milestone-linked and subject to verification by the state agency, while the remaining investment will be brought in by the private partner and its consortium members. Irrespective of the size of the grant, TIDCO will retain a minimum 20% equity stake in the SPV or an equity share proportionate to the grant contribution, whichever is higher.