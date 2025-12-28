Tiruchy administration explores land pooling to push long-pending dry port project

TIRUCHY: The district administration is exploring land pooling schemes to advance the long-pending proposal for a dry port, or inland container depot (ICD), in Tiruchy. Officials said that once a land parcel is identified, it will be, with the state government's consent, used to prepare a detailed proposal to be placed before the Union government for approval.

A dry port is an inland facility connected to seaports by road or rail, enabling exporters to complete containerisation, customs clearance, documentation, storage and cargo handling closer to production units. In the absence of such a facility, exporters from Tiruchy and surrounding districts are forced to complete such procedures at the seaports such as Chennai, Thoothukudi and Kochi after transportation of the goods, increasing logistics costs and turnaround time.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has major dry ports in Tiruppur and Hosur, apart from a few smaller ICDs near the Chennai port. Tiruchy and neighbouring districts export a range of products like engineering equipment, spare parts, rice, spices, agro-chemicals, millets, floricultural produce and perishables such as fruits and vegetables. While the Tiruchy international airport is effectively used for exporting fruit and vegetables to destinations including Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Qatar and the UAE, most non-perishable cargo continu to be transported by road to faraway ports.

According to the Export and Import Federation of Tiruchy, the district recorded exports worth USD 142 million during financial year 2024-25. "Exports from the region have been growing by about 5% annually over the past five years, particularly food products and engineering goods," said federation secretary M Sathish.