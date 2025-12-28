Tiruchy: Forest department officials find carcasses of three spotted deer, guns in car’s boot

TIRUCHY: Officials from the forest department have launched a search to nab miscreants who fled after abandoning a car containing the carcasses of three spotted deer and two country-made guns with cartridges near a reserve forest area in the Tiruchy range on Sunday morning.

During routine patrolling at Perakambi village near Lalgudi taluk, Siruganur police noticed a suspiciously parked car. On seeing the police personnel approach, four occupants of the vehicle fled the spot.

On inspection, the police found the carcasses of three spotted deer in the car’s boot along with two country-made guns and two cartridges. The abandoned vehicle, along with the animal carcasses and firearms, was seized and taken to the Siruganur police station.

Lalgudi Deputy Superintendent of Police K Rajamohan and other senior officials rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Forest department officials were informed about the incident. The forest department took over the investigation as the case falls under their jurisdiction. Later, the police handed over the car and carcasses of the animals and guns to the forest department.

A case has been registered by the forest department and efforts are under way to nab the culprits, VP Subramanian, Forest Range Officer, Tiruchy, said.