TVK, NTK indirectly aiding sangh parivar, says VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday accused Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay and NTK chief coordinator Seeman of indirectly aiding the BJP and the RSS while claiming to champion the cause of Dravidian and Tamil identity politics respectively.

Questioning the “silence” of the two parties on the recent “attacks by sanatana forces” against minorities the VCK leader told media persons at the Tiruchy international airport that it was benefiting the BJP-RSS combine in TN.

Referring to reported attacks on Christians, Thirumavalavan said that Hindutva outfits have attacked Christians and even those selling items linked to the religion. “This is fascism. To divert attention, the PM attends Christmas celebrations while sanatana forces continue to unleash violence,” he added.

Criticising Seeman’s remarks on countering Periyarist ideology with a “Brahminical crowbar”, Thirumavalavan said Periyarist politics represented the oppressed and the marginalised. “Is Seeman going to wield a Brahminical crowbar or become one himself?” he asked.

100 AIDWA members detained in Madurai

Madurai: Over 100 members of All India Democratic Women’s Association were detained on Saturday for attempting to hold a peace rally at Thiruparankundram. Sources said AIDWA members planned a secular peace rally in Thiruparankundram. The rally was led by AIDWA Madurai district president N Vijaya. However, the police denied permission for the procession. When members tried to move forward, police detained them in a marriage hall.