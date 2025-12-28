Two die in Tiruvallur, villagers block road alleging water contamination

TIRUVALLUR: Residents of Karlambakkam blocked RK Pet - Pallipet road near Tiruttani on Saturday after two persons died in two days, allegedly due to contaminated drinking water.

The deceased were identified as Elumalai (65), who died at RGGH in Chennai on Thursday, and Sudha (50), who died at Sholinghur Government Hospital on Saturday morning. Both belonged to the Karlambakkam village.

Police said around 60 villagers, including women, started a protest on the main road at 9.40 am. They claimed that the drinking water supplied by the panchayat was contaminated and had caused diarrhoea and vomiting among residents.

The situation turned tense when Sudha’s body was brought to the village. Relatives, who insisted she might still be alive, rushed her back to a local hospital where doctors confirmed she was dead. Angry villagers refused to take the body home and parked the ambulance in the middle of the road to block traffic.

Police said health officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death, and water samples are being tested.