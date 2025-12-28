Vathalmalai tribals demand more retaining walls along hill road

DHARMAPURI: Tribal residents of Vathalmalai have urged the Dharmapuri administration to construct more retaining walls along the hill road leading to their hamlet.

The hilly road to Vathalamai is a 19 km stretch of road from the base of the hamlet. This road has a total of 26 hairpin bends. These bends often face severe soil erosion, causing regular traffic disruptions. Last year, this road experienced multiple instances of soil erosion, resulting in the hamlet's road being disconnected for over three days. So people had requested the administration to set up retaining walls to curb soil erosion and landslides. Recently, the Dharmapuri Block Development Office had also constructed a retaining wall in one area. But residents have flagged that several other areas have a high risk of soil erosion and need retaining walls.

P Selvam from Ondriangadu told TNIE, "We have one road in and out of the hamlet and thus we are extremely protective of it. We had lived here for decades without roads and want a safe road. Landslides and soil erosion are common here, and every rainy season, we pray that the rocks do not roll over. If it does, our hamlet gets completely disconnected, labourers lose work, and students cannot reach colleges. Further, farmers will also be affected. So everyone is affected by the landslide."