39-year-old wanted in 80 cases arrested in Tenkasi

TENKASI: The Tenkasi police on Sunday arrested notorious history-sheeter M Balamurugan (39), wanted in over 80 criminal cases across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, along with his brother M Mahesh (22), when he visited Uthumalai village to see his daughter. Meanwhile, till Sunday evening, Balamurugan’s relatives had not received the body of his wife, B Josvina (30), who had died by suicide earlier this month.

Police sources said Balamurugan and Mahesh were to be produced before the judicial magistrate on Sunday. “Weapons and ganja were seized from the duo, and a separate case has been filed. They had travelled on a motorcycle from Tiruchy to Uthumalai to meet his daughter,” a police official said.

Balamurugan was earlier lodged in Thrissur prison in connection with a theft case, but escaped in November after allegedly assaulting Tamil Nadu police who were escorting him from Aruppukkottai court back to Thrissur prison.

According to sources, on December 5, Balamurugan returned to his native Kalyanipuram in Kadayam to meet his wife. However, after police received information about his movement, a manhunt was launched. Balamurugan and Josvina fled to the Kadayam hill, where five police personnel were stranded on the hill and were later rescued. Balamurugan managed to escape.

A few days later, Josvina died by suicide on December 12, allegedly blaming ‘unethical’ reporting by a section of the media and police harassment. Police sources said Balamurugan had threatened his relatives against receiving her body from the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

On Sunday, Balamurugan and his brother visited Uthumalai, Josvina’s native village, to meet his daughter, where police, acting on prior information, arrested them.