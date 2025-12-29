AIADMK will ensure 150 working days under VB-G RAM G, says EPS

CHENNAI: Resuming his statewide tour after a gap of a few weeks, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday promised that the party would ensure 150 working days for the poor under the newly implemented rural job guarantee scheme, apparently referring to the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).
Addressing a public meeting at Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district, Palaniswami alleged that Chief Minister M K Stalin has been ‘blatantly lying’ that the rural job guarantee scheme would be scrapped.
“Stalin had given an electoral promise that the number of working days and the wages under the job guarantee scheme would be increased to 150 days. But the DMK has failed to fulfil that. The DMK government had failed to provide even 100 days of work for the poor.
But now, based on a request from the AIADMK, the central government has increased the number of working days from 100 to 125 days. When the AIADMK comes to power, the number of working days will be increased to 150, and the wages too will be increased by exerting pressure on our alliance party (BJP),” Palaniswami said.
However, Palaniswami did not say about the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme (VB-G RAM G).
The AIADMK leader said during the Covid period, despite having virtually no tax, GST or excise revenue, the AIADMK government controlled price rise, avoided increasing electricity tariffs or taxes, and ensured financial stability without burdening the public.
In contrast, he said, now although revenues from excise and registrations have increased, the DMK government continues to rely heavily on borrowing, effectively pushing the state and its people into debt.
Palaniswami charged that TN has become the highest-borrowing state in India, with Rs 4.38 lakh crore borrowed in the DMK’s first four years, Rs 1 lakh crore more in the current year, and a projected total debt of Rs 5.38 lakh crore by the end of its five-year term.
Pointing out that this debt exceeds the cumulative borrowings of all governments in the state until 2021, including the Covid period, the AIADMK leader questioned the justification for such large borrowings “in the absence of major new projects, infrastructure works, or institutional expansions”. He wondered where the borrowed money had gone.
Later, at a public meeting in Sholinganallur, former governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan presented a gold-plated sceptre to Palaniswami. Other BJP functionaries also took part in the meeting.
EPS said during Stalin’s recent visit to Germany, it was announced 922 pacts were signed, investments worth Rs 10.62 lakh crore were secured, and employment would be generated for 32.81 lakh people. It is now being claimed that 77% of these agreements have been implemented. “If that is the case, then around 25 lakh people should have received jobs. But that did not happen,” he added.
Ex-MLA, rumoured to join TVK, expelled from AIADMK
Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expelled former MLA Palpakki C Krishnan — Salem rural secretary to the MGR Mandram — for anti-party activities.
The action against Krishnan came a day after he met K A Sengottaiyan, with speculations abound that he will join the TVK soon. Since joining the TVK, Sengottaiyan has been claiming that many more functionaries from other parties will join the TVK.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami has convened a meeting of AIADMK district secretaries on December 31 to discuss party’s preparations for the 2026 polls. Also, the second and final phase of receiving applications from cadre who wish to contest in the upcoming Assembly polls will come to an end on the same day.