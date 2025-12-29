AIADMK will ensure 150 working days under VB-G RAM G, says EPS

CHENNAI: Resuming his statewide tour after a gap of a few weeks, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday promised that the party would ensure 150 working days for the poor under the newly implemented rural job guarantee scheme, apparently referring to the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).

Addressing a public meeting at Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district, Palaniswami alleged that Chief Minister M K Stalin has been ‘blatantly lying’ that the rural job guarantee scheme would be scrapped.

“Stalin had given an electoral promise that the number of working days and the wages under the job guarantee scheme would be increased to 150 days. But the DMK has failed to fulfil that. The DMK government had failed to provide even 100 days of work for the poor.

But now, based on a request from the AIADMK, the central government has increased the number of working days from 100 to 125 days. When the AIADMK comes to power, the number of working days will be increased to 150, and the wages too will be increased by exerting pressure on our alliance party (BJP),” Palaniswami said.

However, Palaniswami did not say about the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme (VB-G RAM G).