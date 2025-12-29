BJP can dream, but it has no place in TN's political landscape: DMK's Kanimozhi

TIRUPPUR: DMK leader Kanimozhi dismissed on Monday speculations about instability in the party-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and said the BJP has “no place” in the state’s political landscape.

Kanimozhi was speaking to reporters ahead of the party’s upcoming women’s wing conference at Palladam in Tiruppur.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to inaugurate the conference here at 4 pm today.

Asked to comment on BJP leader Nainar Nagendran’s claims that the DMK-led alliance in the state would not continue, the party MP said she cannot respond to it.

“Let him dream — there’s no harm in that. But he must certainly know that there is definitely no place for the BJP in Tamil Nadu,” the DMK leader said.

The conference, being held under the theme “Victorious Tamil Women” at a 150‑acre venue near Palladam in Tiruppur district, is being organised by the DMK West Zone Women’s Wing.

It is seen as a part of the effort by the DMK government to rebuild its position in the Kongu belt, long described as an AIADMK stronghold.

According to Kanimozhi, the conference is designed to showcase both organisational strength and continuous grassroots engagement.