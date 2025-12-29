Commuters condemn South Western Railway for sluggish renovation work at Dharmapuri junction

DHARMAPURI: Renovation works by the South Western Railway at the Dharmapuri railway junction still remain incomplete after a year since it began. The commuters urged the SW railway to take steps to complete the work and improve the amenities.

In 2024, the South Western Railway announced its plans to improve amenities in the Dharmapuri Railway junction for Rs 23 crores under the 'Amrit Barath Station Scheme'. Following this, the renovation began earlier in January 2025, and so far, the works are still incomplete. The ongoing construction works, especially the pedestrian bridge and restroom renovation works, are causing severe inconvenience to commuters.

S Jayakumar, a resident of Dharmapuri, told TNIE, "There is a complete neglect on part of the South Western Railway. The Dharmapuri railway junction lies at the district headquarters and is a key junction visited by thousands of daily passengers, and the majority of interstate trains also pass through here. But the amenities in the junction are extremely lacking.