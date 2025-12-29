Delay in opening Periyar multi-level parking facility chokes traffic in Madurai

MADURAI: The newly constructed Periyar complex continues to remain shut due to delay in obtaining environmental clearance, stalling the opening of the Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility housed within it.

As a result, the Madurai Corporation’s proposed on-road parking management plan has also been put on hold, worsening parking congestion.

The non-operational Periyar MLCP has disrupted a broader parking regulation strategy announced by the Corporation. The civic body had proposed regulated, fee-based on-road parking on key commercial stretches such as Masi and Aavani streets, but the plan was not implemented in the absence of adequate off-street parking facilities.

According to official sources, shop owners were expected to park their vehicles in the Periyar MLCP, while road space was to be used for regulated on-road parking. Traffic activist T Nagendran said that although regulated on-road parking was announced as early as 2023, it has not been implemented. “At present, the parking situation is at its worst, frequently leading to traffic snarls on Masi and Aavani streets. The Periyar MLCP was expected to ease this situation, but delays in opening the facility continues,” he said.