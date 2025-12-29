DMK's mega women's wing west zone conference to be held today in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: About 2 lakh women from the western districts of the state are expected to participate in the west zone conference of the DMK women's wing near Palladam in Tiruppur district on Monday evening.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other leaders are participating in this conference.

The event has been organised as part of the preparations of the party in the run-up to the state election.

K Selvaraj, Tiruppur South MLA and Central District Secretary of DMK, said, "As per the schedule, the Chief Minister will arrive in Coimbatore from Chennai by flight on Monday morning. He will then stay at a private hotel in Coimbatore. He will leave the hotel at 4.30 pm and arrive at the conference venue at around 5 pm."

"This is the first time about 2 lakh women will attend a political conference. All facilities, including transportation, have been arranged for the attendees," he added.

The conference venue is at Karanampettai. The DMK has selected a 100-acre site with 35 acres allocated for the meeting arena.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Tiruppur district ahead of the Chief Minister's visit.