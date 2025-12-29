Entry of heavy vehicles likely to be regulated to decongest Tiruchy city roads

TIRUCHY: To address the traffic congestion from the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles during peak hours in the city, the district administration is chalking out a plan which includes a meeting with key stakeholders to discuss the situation and coming out with solutions.

Currently, there are no restrictions in entry timing for heavy vehicles like trucks into the city through the nine major check posts. As a result, complaints abound of frequent traffic snarls, mainly during peak hours, due to other vehicles having to jostle for space with them in the roads.

Vehicle users also take long detours to avoid the situation. Gandhi Market, a major hub for vegetables, fruits and rice, is among the worst-affected areas. Trucks enter the city through Palpannai junction to load and unload goods, mostly during peak hours, at the market, occupying road space and causing frequent traffic snarls, complain commuters.

Ariyamangalam, which houses several industrial godowns, also faces a similar situation, with parked trucks disrupting traffic flow. Cantonment's Othakadai, known for automobile spare parts shops, is no different either.

Meanwhile, trucks carrying M-sand and stones from Dindigul, Salem, Karur and Chennai, and entering via Kudamurutti, Thiruvanaikoil and Odathurai Road, are blamed for adding to the congestion at spots like those near the Chathiram Bus Stand.