Entry of heavy vehicles likely to be regulated to decongest Tiruchy city roads

TIRUCHY: To address the traffic congestion from the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles during peak hours in the city, the district administration is chalking out a plan which includes a meeting with key stakeholders to discuss the situation and coming out with solutions.
Currently, there are no restrictions in entry timing for heavy vehicles like trucks into the city through the nine major check posts. As a result, complaints abound of frequent traffic snarls, mainly during peak hours, due to other vehicles having to jostle for space with them in the roads.
Vehicle users also take long detours to avoid the situation. Gandhi Market, a major hub for vegetables, fruits and rice, is among the worst-affected areas. Trucks enter the city through Palpannai junction to load and unload goods, mostly during peak hours, at the market, occupying road space and causing frequent traffic snarls, complain commuters.
Ariyamangalam, which houses several industrial godowns, also faces a similar situation, with parked trucks disrupting traffic flow. Cantonment's Othakadai, known for automobile spare parts shops, is no different either.
Meanwhile, trucks carrying M-sand and stones from Dindigul, Salem, Karur and Chennai, and entering via Kudamurutti, Thiruvanaikoil and Odathurai Road, are blamed for adding to the congestion at spots like those near the Chathiram Bus Stand.
On the situation, S Sarwesh, a motorist, said, "During peak hours, heavy vehicles block major junctions at Palpannai and TVS Tollgate, and we are forced to wait for long periods. We often cannot reach the office on time. There is a simple solution that if the authorities strictly stop or divert these vehicles at the city's entry points, traffic congestion can be reduced significantly."
When enquired, a senior city traffic police official said, "We attempt to divert heavy vehicles during peak hours but some drivers insist on entering the city. If we stop them without a formal government order, they may approach the court. If the district administration issues clear orders restricting the entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours, we can strictly enforce them at all nine check posts."
Meanwhile, District Collector V Saravanan told TNIE, "A comprehensive plan is being prepared to ease traffic congestion in the city. As part of it, a meeting will be convened with key stakeholders, including heavy vehicle drivers, traders, transporters and police officials, to discuss the traffic flow and implement necessary measures to reduce congestion across Tiruchy."