Ex-AIR officer in Kanniyakumari sends clear signal: Promote literature among youth

KANNIYAKUMARI: There are a handful of people who remain deeply rooted to their heritage, so much so that they take time out from their busy schedule to educate people on the history of language. One such distinguished person is A Shunmugiah of Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari district. Since 2019, he has been organising monthly literary awareness meetings where he honours and encourages Tamil orators, writers, poets, and artists.

During the monthly literary meetings, Tamil orators across Kanniyakumari showcase their talents, which encourages the new generation to gain interest in Tamil literary works.

Born and brought up in Tenkasi district, retired All India Radio (AIR) programme head Keezhapavoor A Shunmugiah is now settled in Nagercoil. A BSc graduate of chemistry, his love for Tamil literature led him to study MA Tamil literature at MDT Hindu College, Tirunelveli.

He joined AIR as a transmission executive in 1985 in Coimbatore. Though he retired in 2016, his quest for disseminating the Tamil literature treasures did not retire. Thus, he started Mutamizh Mutram in 2019, conducting monthly literary meetings at Nagercoil.

A senior FM radio announcer, MA Viji Pooransingh, said that Mutamizh Mutram is a platform for many unknown orators, writers, and poets. A regular participant of the meetings, farmer N Rakkisamuthu said that the monthly Tamil literature meetings were very useful to all walks of people, including farmers.

Shunmugaiah has also written 20 Tamil literary books, including commentary on the parts of Silapathikaram, Thirumathiram, Purananuru, Kambaramayanam and environmental awareness.