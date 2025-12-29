Govt refuses licence for new quarry in Kallikudi

MADURAI: The Department of Geology and Mining has denied permission for a proposed stone quarry in Kallikudi and announced that drone survey would be conducted in the ten quarries that are currently operating in the taluk from Monday, bringing relief to people who have been staging protests continuously for the last 55 days opposing the quarry proposal and demanding action against violations by existing quarries.

At least 5,000 families reside in Kallanai, Atchankulam and Olagani panchayats that come under Kallikudi taluk. Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for the residents. More than 500 acres of agricultural land are irrigated through a village tank, while about 200 acres depend on well-based irrigation.

In the wake of the protests, District collector K J Praveen Kumar constituted a committee to commence inspections. The committee comprises Thirumangalam Revenue Divisional Officer Jeeva Jothi, Deputy Director of the Department of Geology and Mining Vijayakumar, Kallikudi Tahsildar Sivakumar, and an official from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Speaking to TNIE, an officer from the Department of Geology and Mining said the proposed quarry project had been halted due to objections raised by residents. “The RDO and Tahsildar received several petitions from the public objecting to the quarry. Hence, the proposal was not processed further. Inspection of the existing quarries have been carried out for the past week. A drone survey will be conducted from Monday to scientifically assess the operations of the ten existing quarries. Further action will be taken based on the reports,” the official said.