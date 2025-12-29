Karaikal locals say beach poorly lit, flag concerns

KARAIKAL: With huge crowds expected to throng the Karaikal beach for New Year revelry, regular beach goers and hawkers have flagged safety concerns, saying street lights do not function in a considerable stretch of the walkers' track.
Locals say at least 800 metres of the walkers track is dark as the damaged lights have not been replaced, which poses risks to pedestrians. Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) stated 70 streetlights have been installed along the walkway.
However, sources said at least 40 of them are not functioning. PWD officials said unidentified persons have cut electrical wires inside the switch boxes attached to individual light poles.
The issue is not limited to the absence of lighting, as the damaged poles also pose a risk to life due to possible electric leakage from the severed wires. A shopkeeper along the walkway said,
"A man in his mid-thirties fainted two days ago after receiving an electric shock when he leaned against a light pole. He recovered a while later and left the area." A woman in her twenties, who is one of the frequent visitors to the beach, said security should be intensified.
The woman said, "Earlier this week, a person, reportedly intoxicated, climbed on a light pole, and didn't come down for a long time. Every time I walk here in the evening, there are groups of men staring at me. The security must be strengthened as we are scared to be on our own here."
The public alleged that the poorly lit areas have become spots for drug use. Regular visitors said the lack of lighting has discouraged people from using the walkway after sunset. Police sources stated that a separate beat team, especially for the beach area and a permanent traffic police staff should be stationed at the beach to regulate the area and its surroundings.
PWD officials said steps are being planned to repair the damaged lights before the New Year celebrations. District Collector ASPS Ravi Prakash said the issue would be looked into. Responding to the security issues, Senior Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Soujanya said routine patrolling is being conducted by a beat team from the Karaikal town police, and assured that the issue would be looked into.