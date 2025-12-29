Karaikal locals say beach poorly lit, flag concerns

KARAIKAL: With huge crowds expected to throng the Karaikal beach for New Year revelry, regular beach goers and hawkers have flagged safety concerns, saying street lights do not function in a considerable stretch of the walkers' track.

Locals say at least 800 metres of the walkers track is dark as the damaged lights have not been replaced, which poses risks to pedestrians. Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) stated 70 streetlights have been installed along the walkway.

However, sources said at least 40 of them are not functioning. PWD officials said unidentified persons have cut electrical wires inside the switch boxes attached to individual light poles.

The issue is not limited to the absence of lighting, as the damaged poles also pose a risk to life due to possible electric leakage from the severed wires. A shopkeeper along the walkway said,

"A man in his mid-thirties fainted two days ago after receiving an electric shock when he leaned against a light pole. He recovered a while later and left the area." A woman in her twenties, who is one of the frequent visitors to the beach, said security should be intensified.