Kovai flyover to be named after C Subramaniam, says CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced that the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover in Coimbatore will be named after the late eminent statesman and Bharat Ratna awardee C Subramaniam, a native of Pollachi. The decision follows a request made by educationist Dr BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar to honour the veteran leader’s contribution to the nation.

Making the announcement on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that recognising leaders who worked for the country’s welfare, even when their political ideologies differed, reflected the values of democracy and respect. He noted that C Subramaniam’s role in strengthening the nation and earning people’s goodwill deserved to be commemorated in a lasting manner.

The flyover, which runs from Aathupalam to the Ukkadam junction along Oppanakara Street, is one of Coimbatore’s key traffic corridors. The elevated road was constructed to ease chronic congestion in the busy central part of the city and has significantly improved connectivity between major arterial roads.

C Subramaniam (1910-2000) is widely remembered as the architect of India’s Green Revolution, which transformed the country from a food-deficient nation to one that achieved self-sufficiency in food grain production. A freedom fighter and seasoned administrator, he served as Union Minister for Agriculture, Finance and Defence, and later as the Governor of Maharashtra. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 1998 for his service to the nation.

The announcement has been welcomed by residents and civic leaders in Coimbatore, who described the naming of the flyover as a fitting tribute to a visionary leader whose legacy continues to shape India’s progress.