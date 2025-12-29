Tamil Nadu

Leaders, cadre pay tribute on DMDK founder Vijayakant’s second death anniversary

Premalatha Vijayakant observed mouna viratham since morning, after breaking which she answered queries from reporters in the evening.
DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin along with DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant and others paying respects at Vijayakant’s memorial on Sunday.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister L Murugan, senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman, actors, DMDK functionaries and cadre on Sunday paid their homage to DMDK founder Vijayakant, on his second death anniversary, which is observed as the Guru Pooja in Chennai.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant, her sons — Shanmuga Pandian and Vijaya Prabhakaran — and party functionaries took out a procession to the DMDK headquarters in Chennai and offered floral tributes at the Vijayakant memorial. Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties, in their social media posts, recalled his kindness.

Premalatha Vijayakant observed mouna viratham since morning, after breaking which she answered queries from reporters in the evening. Responding to a question, she said the DMDK would announce its 2026 poll alliance after the January 9 conference to be held in Cuddalore.

