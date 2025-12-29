Mayilamparai residents demand NOC to get electricity connections

COIMBATORE: People residing at Mayilamparai hamlet in Madukkarai taluk of Coimbatore district demanded a patta for the land they are currently residing or at least a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Revenue department to secure electricity connections.

They alleged that only a section of people were offered land patta, with which they received electricity connections. The remaining people continue to live without electricity due to the alleged delay in offering the patta.

"Around 30 families form the Mayilamparai hamlet in the Thirumalaiyampalayam town panchayat, which was constituted eight years ago. Some of the underprivileged started to live in the Porampokke land. Among them, 12 families were given land pattas in March 2025, with which they secured electricity connections. However, the remaining 18 families, which are left without electricity, continue to suffer," said R Silambarasan, a social activist from Thirumalaiyampalayam.

Silambarasan said that the electricity department has asked them to submit either the land patta or NOC from the revenue department, certifying that there are no issues in offering electricity to the remaining houses. "The people continue to raise their demands, but the revenue department delays the process, which affects the people," he added.

The people of the Mayilamparai have announced to conduct a protest on December 30. When asked, the officials from the revenue department said there are no provisions to provide pattas or NOCs to people residing at Porambokke land for below five years.

"Earlier, we prepared patta for 20 families, and 12 were issued to the eligible beneficiaries. The remaining were moved out, and 18 families have taken up residence there within the last two years. As per the rule, we can give a patta to them only if they complete five years of residence at the specific place, and the land patta is the only option to obtain the EB connection.

Otherwise, there are no guidelines for issuing NOCs to get electricity," said a senior official from the revenue department. The official did not respond when asked about whether they would have continued to stay there for five years without electricity connections until to get patta.