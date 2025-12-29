One year on, construction of bridge to link Kodai hamlets yet to commence

DINDIGUL: The construction works for a 200-foot-long cast iron bridge, across a stream, to connect Chembarankulam and Karuvalampatti in Vadakavunchi panchayat are yet to commence, even a year after the tender for the project was awarded to the contractor.
The delay in construction has caused severe distress among the Paliyar tribals, as a majority of the hamlets and several villages in the
panchayat are inhabited by members belonging to said community.
According to sources, the tender was issued in December 2024 for the construction of the bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh, in order to improve the connectivity among several villages in Vadakavunchi panchayat, which is located over 24 kilometres from Kodaikanal.
C Sadasivam, a villager, told TNIE that more than 60 tribal families reside in the Karuvalampatti hamlet, and they primarily work as daily-wage labourers, which requires them to frequently cross the stream for work. “While the water level is manageable during summer, the situation turns dangerous during the rainy season, posing a serious risk to the lives of individuals crossing the streams.
Concerned about safety, the families raised the issue with the district administration, and after years of efforts, Rs 10 lakh was allocated for the bridge construction. Although a tender was issued, the works have been stalled for over a year now,” he said.
Mohammed Sadiq, another villager, expressed disappointment over the project delay and highlighted the hardships faced by the tribal community. “There is no road connectivity to the Karuvalamapatti hamlet. Tribals are completely dependent on the bridge. Besides, the stream connects two more waterbodies in the forest. Even with low rain, the water level rises. Many tribals avoid taking the risk and remain instead in their village during heavy rainfall,” he said.
Speaking to TNIE, an official acknowledged the frequent rise in water level during rainfall in the region. He said, “We are aware of the issue, after the block development officer and local engineers raised it with the administration. But the contractor has cited frequent rain as a reason for not carrying out the works. A show-cause notice will be issued if the contractor fails to initiate action within 10 days and the tender will be cancelled.”