One year on, construction of bridge to link Kodai hamlets yet to commence

DINDIGUL: The construction works for a 200-foot-long cast iron bridge, across a stream, to connect Chembarankulam and Karuvalampatti in Vadakavunchi panchayat are yet to commence, even a year after the tender for the project was awarded to the contractor.

The delay in construction has caused severe distress among the Paliyar tribals, as a majority of the hamlets and several villages in the

panchayat are inhabited by members belonging to said community.

According to sources, the tender was issued in December 2024 for the construction of the bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh, in order to improve the connectivity among several villages in Vadakavunchi panchayat, which is located over 24 kilometres from Kodaikanal.

C Sadasivam, a villager, told TNIE that more than 60 tribal families reside in the Karuvalampatti hamlet, and they primarily work as daily-wage labourers, which requires them to frequently cross the stream for work. “While the water level is manageable during summer, the situation turns dangerous during the rainy season, posing a serious risk to the lives of individuals crossing the streams.